9 Women in Tech

9 Women in Tech
I'm doing @elle luna's 100 Day Challenge with the theme "100 Days of Women in Tech". The challenge consist of posting one "action" a day in Instagram related to my theme. I'm featuring living women in tech, what they've built and their mission in the form of a digital illustration.

I'm on day 12! Follow on Instagram if you'd like a daily fix :)

