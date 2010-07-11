Nerd Nation Logo

David Brooks

This is the latest project I've been working on for a client. The portion on the right is the full project. The top left is the stand alone piece of the logo. Nerd Nation is a company that sells new and refurbished tech gear. The robot concept was created early on in the process but my wife had the brilliant idea to make the word "nerd" into the robot itself.

Posted on Jul 11, 2010
