Nerd Nation Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the latest project I've been working on for a client. The portion on the right is the full project. The top left is the stand alone piece of the logo. Nerd Nation is a company that sells new and refurbished tech gear. The robot concept was created early on in the process but my wife had the brilliant idea to make the word "nerd" into the robot itself.