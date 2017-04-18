Antoni Botev

Expenses

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Hire Me
  • Save
Expenses ui freestyle clear expense interface list monthly what if simple timeline tracker ui bar chart
Expenses ui freestyle clear expense interface list monthly what if simple timeline tracker ui bar chart
Download color palette
  1. expenses-shot.png
  2. monthly-expenses-user-interface.png

A colorful rebound of the shot I published in January.

---

🎁 Free UI Kit

Follow me for more updates:

👉🏻 Yolk UI
👉🏻 Instagram
👉🏻 Medium

February expenses
Rebound of
Monthly Expenses
By Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Antoni Botev

View profile
    • Like