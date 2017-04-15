Pixley Temperance

Trending designs to inspire you
My friend ended up liking this logo the most for her new blog (was really hopin' for the serif). I'm working on the website now and it will look better/fitting in context, but I might still make the lines a bit thinner as there's still some extra weight added where the points intersect.