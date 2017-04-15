Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Annie Szafranski

Pixley Temperance

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
  • Save
Pixley Temperance graphic design typography illustration writing blog logo logo logo design
Download color palette

My friend ended up liking this logo the most for her new blog (was really hopin' for the serif). I'm working on the website now and it will look better/fitting in context, but I might still make the lines a bit thinner as there's still some extra weight added where the points intersect.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2017
Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Annie Szafranski

View profile
    • Like