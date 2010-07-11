Dan Rubin

Character

Character
I've never been able to draw (except for those few times I have), so I'm playing around with a very basic character I doodled months ago, as an experiment in something I have no experience, talent, or ability for.

Sketched them, snapped them with my iPhone camera, then tried to use the default Illustrator brushes to keep them looking slightly sketch-ish.

Posted on Jul 11, 2010
