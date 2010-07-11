Fabian Marchinko

Scalable Workforce logo graphicdesign business portfolio
Project:Scalable Workforce
Concept: An ever expanding portfolio
I can't seem to decide which one I like better. What do you guys think?

Posted on Jul 11, 2010
