Android Expanding Collection [Open-Source]

Android Expanding Collection [Open-Source] slider animation parallax scrolling motion ui mobile navigation developer portfolio android app loop animation ui animation application design clean ui app layout app inspiration mobile ui design ui mobile app ui android ui opensource ui design mobile app design
ExpandingCollection is a card peek/pop controller based on the concept from Leo Leung.

Available open-source for Android.
