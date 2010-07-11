Simon Gustavsson

Mini cardboard iMac

Simon Gustavsson
Simon Gustavsson
  • Save
Mini cardboard iMac imac cardboard mini miniature
Download color palette

A miniature iMac I made out of cardboard :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2010
Simon Gustavsson
Simon Gustavsson

More by Simon Gustavsson

View profile
    • Like