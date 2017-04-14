Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicholas

ae

Nicholas
Nicholas
  • Save
ae slide refresh picture ux ui blue app card ae
Download color palette

This is a dynamic effect of UI experience, up and down the animation to make the interface more vivid, dynamic

Pls check here——MY WORK——Look at my other work

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2017
Nicholas
Nicholas

More by Nicholas

View profile
    • Like