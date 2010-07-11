Rodger Patterson

Draftrp

Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson
  • Save
Draftrp logo design blue typography
Download color palette

This is getting close to the final logo for my website.

Next step, to do different colour variations of it to see what they look like :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2010
Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson

More by Rodger Patterson

View profile
    • Like