Red Sox Scores: April 12, 2017

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Game No. 008
Starting pitcher Stephen Wright got trounced by the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night, giving up six runs in the first inning, including two home runs, and another two (both long balls) in the second before being pulled from the game. The Sox offense made a good attempt at a comeback, tallying five runs to pull within striking distance, but the bullpen just wasn’t able to hold off the Birds.
••••
For every Red Sox game this season, @Dan Perrera and I will be visualizing the final score. Our ground rules: scores must be posted before the first pitch of the next game and must represent the final score. New for this year: home games will be on a white background, away games on black, and the Red Sox will always be red.
Follow the whole project here or get weekly recaps in your inbox.