Red Sox Scores: April 12, 2017

Game No. 008

Starting pitcher Stephen Wright got trounced by the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night, giving up six runs in the first inning, including two home runs, and another two (both long balls) in the second before being pulled from the game. The Sox offense made a good attempt at a comeback, tallying five runs to pull within striking distance, but the bullpen just wasn’t able to hold off the Birds.

For every Red Sox game this season, @Dan Perrera and I will be visualizing the final score. Our ground rules: scores must be posted before the first pitch of the next game and must represent the final score. New for this year: home games will be on a white background, away games on black, and the Red Sox will always be red.

