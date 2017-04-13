Chase Oliver

Therapist Portal health listing ipad ui
Getting the chance to work with a startup in the health space. This is an iPad application for physical therapists to track the progress of their patients.

Each therapist sees 8 to 16 patients a day, so job #1 for the app is to get them to the right patient as quickly as possible. By syncing with their calendar, we can show them exactly who'll they'll be seeing next and which patients they should review at the start of their day.

Posted on Apr 13, 2017
