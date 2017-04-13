Svetlana Postikova

Ballet Is Pure

Ballet Is Pure editorial typography type lettering inspirational hand written hand drawn custom type modern quote calligraphy
“Ballet is pure and demands that you serve something larger than yourself, whether it be beauty or art, or a combination of both. It requires discipline, taking care of yourself, taking care of your own body first. Then it allows you to give of that beauty, the beauty that you acquire by sculpting your own body all your life.” Peter Martins
Calligraphy by Type and Graphics Lab typeandgraphicslab.com | Photo by Ron Sartini | Source: unsplash.com

