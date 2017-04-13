André

FREE SKETCH FILE - MEET UIME UI KIT

André
André
  • Save
FREE SKETCH FILE - MEET UIME UI KIT app iphone kit screen sketch ui uime file design download free ux
Download color palette

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THIS PROJECT HERE
https://gum.co/fBRsW

OVER 90 SCREENS WELL ORGANIZED
HERE ARE SOME CATEGORIES: NAVIGATION, ALBUM PHOTO, TO DO , NOTES, MESSAGES, ECOMMERCE...

AND HERE IS A PREVIEW OF THE PROJECT

https://www.sketch.com/s/381e530a-51dd-11e7-a185-06b69fc35b02

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2017
André
André

More by André

View profile
    • Like