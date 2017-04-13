DazQu

Room decoration assistant app

DazQu
DazQu
  • Save
Room decoration assistant app sideslip gesture slip 3d vr bed living room
Download color palette
  1. mock.gif
  2. room.gif
  3. cube.gif

You can play the Framer prototype yourself here
Hope you like it bros! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2017
DazQu
DazQu

More by DazQu

View profile
    • Like