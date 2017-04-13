Jiang Xiaobei
UIGREAT Studio

Order meal app interaction Revision

Jiang Xiaobei
UIGREAT Studio
Jiang Xiaobei for UIGREAT Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Order meal app interaction Revision food kincer red interaction app meal order
Download color palette

The food looks like it is more palatable and vibrant.
Hope you like it bros! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do, and follow me if you don't want to miss some upcoming work.
My project

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2017
UIGREAT Studio
UIGREAT Studio
Hire Us

More by UIGREAT Studio

View profile
    • Like