Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Riley Cran

DDC Hardware

Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Hire Me
  • Save
DDC Hardware lost type ddc draplin sans serif industrial font type design typeface
Download color palette

I worked with Aaron Draplin to design DDC Hardware, a new industrial typeface in 3 widths inspired by vernacular American signage examples that Draplin had collected over his years on the road.

DDC Hardware has lots of nice features including 2 different styles of fractions, Language support for over 100 languages (including Icelandic), and OpenType enabled catchwords.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2017
Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Typeface Designer
Hire Me

More by Riley Cran

View profile
    • Like