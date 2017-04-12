🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I worked with Aaron Draplin to design DDC Hardware, a new industrial typeface in 3 widths inspired by vernacular American signage examples that Draplin had collected over his years on the road.
DDC Hardware has lots of nice features including 2 different styles of fractions, Language support for over 100 languages (including Icelandic), and OpenType enabled catchwords.