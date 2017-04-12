NGIN App: Car Stats Animation

Hi guys!

Another shot devoted to cars and driving is up today. Recently we showed you a fresh UI concept for NGIN, the conceptual application for smart car control. The app automates the process of regular data collection informing users about the technical state of the vehicle and conditions of its exploitation. The presented screen of the app gives the user basic current stats like average speed, distance, fuel consumption and useful notifications. This time we offer you to review the animated version showing the interactions with the graph curve of the speed for the chosen period and the notification which features glitch effect to add a bit of fun and support the general stylistic concept. Feel the drive!

