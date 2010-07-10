Ryan Colgin

Clip Creative 'Specializin'

caslon brown helvetica flourish clip creative 1800s
Since I've joined Dribbble, I've really been looking at tighter crops and closer details of my work. I think it'll help me focus on making a better end product. Just thought I'd share my excitement :D

Posted on Jul 10, 2010
