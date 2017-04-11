Overtime with Kelli Anderson

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
We’re excited to have @kellianderson as our guest for episode 11 of Overtime. Kelli is a tinkerer, designer, artist, printmaker, and all-around creative force in the design world. Kelli also makes the impossible possible—like a record player made out of paper. Or perhaps a book that’s also a camera. In this episode, Dan and Kelli chat about the inspiration behind her unique design projects, how science plays a role in her work, her upcoming book, This Book Is a Planetarium: And Other Extraordinary Pop-Up Contraptions, and more.
