Chris Raymond

Sentence Scramble game welcome screen

Chris Raymond
Chris Raymond
Sentence Scramble game welcome screen
Initial visual concept for a language learning game for kids grades K–8, learning English as a second language. Working within an existing look, but pushing it further.

Apr 10, 2017
Chris Raymond
Chris Raymond

