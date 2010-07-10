Andy Stone

Adventurous 500 Splash Page

Andy Stone
Andy Stone
  • Save
Adventurous 500 Splash Page boulder knockout vitesse logo splash shadows
Download color palette

Rebound of the first logo; worked on some of the feedback from Dribbble and from locals. This is a corner of the splash page that I am doing for The Adventurous 500 that will be online until the full site goes live on Oct. 10.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2010
Andy Stone
Andy Stone

More by Andy Stone

View profile
    • Like