Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BeachfrontDigital is a domain portfolio management tool, available at https://beachfront.digital.
---
After letting the project languish for awhile, I decided to take another stab at it and implement features pro users would want like import/export. Now it's time for the fun stuff, making data look pretty.
This graph shows you how many TLDs are in your domain portfolio. For users like myself with a LOT of domain names, this will be a regular sight to see. Most people probably won't see that much variation.
In case you were wondering, I (currently) have 43 TLDs in my domain portfolio.
V2 of BeachfrontDigital is coming soon, I'm aiming for a late April relaunch. For now, read about the ongoing development! https://thewebb.blog/thoughts/2017/beachfront-digital-april-update