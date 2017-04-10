BeachfrontDigital is a domain portfolio management tool, available at https://beachfront.digital.

---

After letting the project languish for awhile, I decided to take another stab at it and implement features pro users would want like import/export. Now it's time for the fun stuff, making data look pretty.

This graph shows you how many TLDs are in your domain portfolio. For users like myself with a LOT of domain names, this will be a regular sight to see. Most people probably won't see that much variation.

In case you were wondering, I (currently) have 43 TLDs in my domain portfolio.

---

V2 of BeachfrontDigital is coming soon, I'm aiming for a late April relaunch. For now, read about the ongoing development! https://thewebb.blog/thoughts/2017/beachfront-digital-april-update