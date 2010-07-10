Ryan Rushing

Logotype

Ryan Rushing
Ryan Rushing
  • Save
Logotype logo logotype r 2 blue gray fertigo pro
Download color palette

Since I love doing custom typography, I really wanted to design my own type. I spent a long time drawing, but nothing I did really fit. Then I decided to look for type that fit, and I found Fertigo Pro which I think fits quite nicely.

Your thoughts?

390737455ebfb96a4fcdc4abd932d0c9
Rebound of
More Logo Experimentation
By Ryan Rushing
View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2010
Ryan Rushing
Ryan Rushing
Lettering artist, type designer, and all-around lovely lady.

More by Ryan Rushing

View profile
    • Like