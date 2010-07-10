Gilles Maes

Dribbble resume purple website rounded
Finally finished this up and sent it away today for a place where I'm applying for an internship ;)

Live version here: http://www.webstack.be/resume (including optimized print version).

Note: no IE support because I would never take a job at a company where the standard browser is IE (this is not a joke :p)

Posted on Jul 10, 2010
