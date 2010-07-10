Dani Nordin

Personal Blog - bottom of entry

Dani Nordin
Dani Nordin
  • Save
Personal Blog - bottom of entry blog css3 columns journals typography
Download color palette

The bottom of the entry. The "Filed Under" is inspired by the Action Method; I've been using the pads religiously to take care of priorities and capture backburners, so I felt it was a good way to display the post meta stuff.

Also, I'm experimenting with a couple of hand-written fonts and plan on doing some type sketches by hand to incorporate into elements of the site; it's one of the things I tend to do with my downtime, so it seems like it'd be an interesting addition to the blog.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2010
Dani Nordin
Dani Nordin

More by Dani Nordin

View profile
    • Like