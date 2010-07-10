Personal Blog - bottom of entry

The bottom of the entry. The "Filed Under" is inspired by the Action Method; I've been using the pads religiously to take care of priorities and capture backburners, so I felt it was a good way to display the post meta stuff.

Also, I'm experimenting with a couple of hand-written fonts and plan on doing some type sketches by hand to incorporate into elements of the site; it's one of the things I tend to do with my downtime, so it seems like it'd be an interesting addition to the blog.