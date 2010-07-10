Personal Blog - top of entry

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A very rough start to my personal blog theme. The concept is based on my ideal journal (which I haven't quite found yet): The functionality of a dot-grid journal with a more decorative, preferably yoga-ish, cover. In my ideal world, the blog would be almost like coming to a page in my journal, but without the cheese that so often accompanies "journal-like" blog themes.
I'm digging the blog entry view, but still have to work on the pattern for the body, as well as the header. Ideally, I'll be able to shift around the background for the body periodically, as a visual experiment.