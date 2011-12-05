Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sad Cone

Sad Cone character rough sketch
I've been doodling this character for a children's book the past couple of years. Here's a rough of where he's landed. Perhaps I can buckle down and actually get the book done at some point.

Posted on Dec 5, 2011
