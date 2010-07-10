Sweet Pepper Accessories 2

Adam Grason

I'm working on a logo for a accessories company named "Sweet Pepper". They produce accessories that can be found in stores like Hot Topic and Wet Seal. They wanted to stay clear from an actual vegetable image and wanted something that would reach the demographic they wanted.

Posted on Jul 10, 2010
