Forrst iPad App Design

I need to get a life. 5am and I just want to go to sleep. Anyways, click the url to see the complete real sized mockup. Just thought it would be fun to mess around with what forrst would look like as an iPad app. Inspired by the recent iPhone post on here. So here is my contribution. Leave some feedback.
Full size here: http://cl.ly/2Z3r1x2F26270c1W0P33