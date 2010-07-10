Mac Tyler

Forrst iPad App Design

Mac Tyler
Mac Tyler
  • Save
Forrst iPad App Design ui iphone idea forrst app concept mockup ipad
Download color palette

I need to get a life. 5am and I just want to go to sleep. Anyways, click the url to see the complete real sized mockup. Just thought it would be fun to mess around with what forrst would look like as an iPad app. Inspired by the recent iPhone post on here. So here is my contribution. Leave some feedback.

Full size here: http://cl.ly/2Z3r1x2F26270c1W0P33

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2010
Mac Tyler
Mac Tyler

More by Mac Tyler

View profile
    • Like