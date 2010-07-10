Chris Jennings

Tweetie 3D

Chris Jennings
Chris Jennings
  • Save
Tweetie 3D 3d cinema4d tweetie
Download color palette

Another 3D practice piece based on the Tweetie for mac icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2010
Chris Jennings
Chris Jennings
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chris Jennings

View profile
    • Like