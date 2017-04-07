Rapidops

Online time tracking app for enterprises

Rapidops
Rapidops
Hire Us
  • Save
Online time tracking app for enterprises micro interaction ux ui mobile app web app enterprise tracking tools data visualization enterprise apps
Download color palette
  1. minterapp-3.gif
  2. minterapp.gif

For animation, we understand the importance of display screen, micro interactions and minimalism. Considering user experience in mind, it is necessary to distinguish between the designing criteria of enterprise and consumers app. Follow RapidOps for more such designs and snapshots.

Rapidops
Rapidops
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Rapidops

View profile
    • Like