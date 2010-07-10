Max

Mad Elements in pure CSS (3)

Max
Max
  • Save
Mad Elements in pure CSS (3) button css3 madelements orange
Download color palette

No extra (junk) markup for the button. It's all about CSS.

7a32282f181c87568f0262017445f342
Rebound of
Mad Elements in pure CSS (2)
By Max
View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2010
Max
Max

More by Max

View profile
    • Like