Momentum

Creation of Politics - Fire

Momentum
Momentum
Hire Us
  • Save
Creation of Politics - Fire video illustration politics animation
Download color palette

How do you dramatically convey a political concept using something that happened thousands of years ago?

You start with a clever idea, write an extremely compelling storyline, choose an art style that relates to the story, develop it into a short animated video featuring work from award-winning artist Danijel Zezelj, then add the perfect sound design.
Read the case study and watch the video

Looking for a creative team to partner with?
Let’s get in touch. Email hello@gainmomentum.com

Our Site | Behance

Artboard
Rebound of
Creation of Politics
By Momentum
View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2017
Momentum
Momentum
Hire Us

More by Momentum

View profile
    • Like