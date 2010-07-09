Working on a pet project. Started HTML last week: using no images, all CSS3. Designed it while coding.

Started coding its backend last night (never learned PHP, tried it maybe the second time in my life last night :O). I still need to figure out a good algorithm for the scoring.

Oh what's this?

It's a scoring system for a game called Orbital that we're addicted to at our office.

Yes, I'm #4 :( But I have the database! :)