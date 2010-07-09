David Carey

Montage Simple Type Close

David Carey
David Carey
  • Save
Montage Simple Type Close texture ihop knockout sentinel limited edition
Download color palette

Typography variation of previous montage concept to shift emphasis to illustration. When you make concept revisions, are you supposed to rebound yourself?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
David Carey
David Carey

More by David Carey

View profile
    • Like