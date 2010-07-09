Nikhil Nigade

The Lens

The Lens icon logo lens
This was primarily supposed to serve the purpose of an icon on the upcoming version of my website, but haven't used it yet. Let me know what you guys think of my first shot here.

Posted on Jul 9, 2010
