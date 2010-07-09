Ryan Dean-Corke

Slick (oil)

Ryan Dean-Corke
Ryan Dean-Corke
  • Save
Slick (oil)
Download color palette

Smaller focus of another experiment. Full size of earlier version: http://s3.amazonaws.com/data.tumblr.com/tumblr_l5bdespAXV1qat9gho1_1280.jpg?AWSAccessKeyId=0RYTHV9YYQ4W5Q3HQMG2&Expires=1278805790&Signature=lnHSTgjtB/Mh5hLu46pGpbPDc3U%3D

Influenced by the colours crude oil can create from such darkness.

Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Ryan Dean-Corke
Ryan Dean-Corke

More by Ryan Dean-Corke

View profile
    • Like