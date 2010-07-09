Leighton Hubbell

Camping logo extensions

Camping logo extensions camping kids pet tent extensions icon logo design
Logo extensions for an existing brand identity, expanding to various sub-categories.

Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

