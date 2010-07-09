Chris Drackett

Big Hearts Fund

Chris Drackett
Chris Drackett
  • Save
Big Hearts Fund gray red blue noise typekit css
Download color palette

A site for my wife's new non-profit.

Worked on this design with former classmate Hilary from muffinmanstudios.

see the full thing here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Chris Drackett
Chris Drackett

More by Chris Drackett

View profile
    • Like