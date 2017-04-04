Science Hackathon Promo

Trending designs to inspire you
One more poster for "ScienceHit" - First Belorussian project in the scientific battles format, This time it will be held in a hackathon format - when teams strive to prepare some finished project in a limited time-frame.
More details –
http://sciencehit.by/final-tour?lang=en
Designed by Alexandra Mazur –
https://www.behance.net/alexandramazur