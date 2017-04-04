Poster for "science battle" event

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Promotional poster for "ScienceHit" - First Belorussian project in the scientific battles format, or the Science Slam, which is attended by young scientists from the National Academy of Sciences, universities, experts and independent experts. They clearly and simply present even the most complex scientific ideas and talk about their research from the stage, and the audience votes for the most vivid performances.
Designed by Alexandra Mazur:
https://www.behance.net/alexandramazur