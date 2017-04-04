Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Poster for "science battle" event

Promotional poster for "ScienceHit" - First Belorussian project in the scientific battles format, or the Science Slam, which is attended by young scientists from the National Academy of Sciences, universities, experts and independent experts. They clearly and simply present even the most complex scientific ideas and talk about their research from the stage, and the audience votes for the most vivid performances.

Designed by Alexandra Mazur:
https://www.behance.net/alexandramazur

Posted on Apr 4, 2017
