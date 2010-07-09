Michael Roushey

surprise! ( part 2 )

Michael Roushey
Michael Roushey
  • Save
surprise! ( part 2 ) digital painting monster
Download color palette

Another choice shot from a series of paintings done for the flash game "eco-hero"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Michael Roushey
Michael Roushey

More by Michael Roushey

View profile
    • Like