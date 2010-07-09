TRÜF

Evolvinx variation

TRÜF
TRÜF
Evolvinx variation logo branding design
This is a newer variation on the Evolvinx logo, which actually got into Logo Lounge 6. It's still a monogram mark representing innovation and what's next, but there's more emphasis on the arrows. And a different color palette. Which do you like better?

Rebound of
Evolvinx
By TRÜF
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
TRÜF
TRÜF
design & illustration & stuff
