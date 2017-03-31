Zeta v2 homescreen

Ramakrishna V
It has been a while since we released the new home screen for Zeta. This is to cater to the generic user base that we have and reduce the number of clicks to reach their respective action

Posted on Mar 31, 2017
Building future of formless payments
