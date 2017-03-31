Ilya Tsuprun

UI - Fidget cube- behaviour analysis and social sharing

Currently working on a fidget cube - behaviour analysis and social sharing app.

It tracks your behaviour while using the cube and daily analyses it based on on your action and their frequencies - giving you a full report on your stress levels in various scenarios and locations.

It can also suggest a medical advices if detects high levels of stress and anxiety. You can also share your mental status with friends and family.

