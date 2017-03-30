Rafa Cavestany
Fleet Tracking Platform - Map interaction

Fleet Tracking Platform - Map interaction route popover map animated animation gif interaction ux dashboard fleet tracking iot
A little sneak peek of the interaction work we did for this IoT project.

In this close-up you can see the interaction when you hover over the trucks in the map, revealing the routes and other additional information, such as Origin, Destination, Current location and Sensors activity on click.

Posted on Mar 30, 2017
