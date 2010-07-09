Max

Rogie's Mad Elements in pure CSS

Max
Max
  • Save
Rogie's Mad Elements in pure CSS css rogie madelements buttons love
Download color palette

I *had* to try it. No image used, it's pure CSS.

5f967d0ec636d6f503ece6797fea74ec
Rebound of
Mad Elements
By Rogie
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Max
Max

More by Max

View profile
    • Like