Kyle Sollenberger

... Moving Forward

Kyle Sollenberger
Kyle Sollenberger
  • Save
... Moving Forward
Download color palette

Thinking of simplifying it down to just an arrow. It's going to go the length of my left forearm. Full version here - http://cl.ly/1c0l

Still trying to decide on dashed vs. solid line. The dashed one feels more like a journey to me.

Have you come across any arrow heads that stand out?

Bc68f8468742d3414c1a4dc5f0334fb3
Rebound of
kee...
By Kyle Sollenberger
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Kyle Sollenberger
Kyle Sollenberger

More by Kyle Sollenberger

View profile
    • Like