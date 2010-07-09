Yaron Schoen

Tweetment

Tweetment sexy tweets pet project ui cool stuff
Here is a sneak peek to the Tweetment UI. Maybe this will shed some light as to what this is :)

Working hard with the AMAZING chaps over at Neutron Creations and are aiming for a very limited alpha release to friends and family, just to test out bugs and stability this coming Monday.

Posted on Jul 9, 2010
